** RPC Group up c.4 pct, 2nd top gainer on FTSE-250
& trading just shy of record high after FY adj PBT rises
33 pct & beats analyst estimates
** British plastic packaging supplier says start of current
FY in line with management expectations
** Deutsche Bank (DB) ups TP to 690p to 630p, in line with
mean analyst TP of 691.33p on stock according to Reuters data
** "While we are cautious about a contracting price/cost
(polymer) spread in F'16 H1, we are encouraged by RPC's M&A
execution/integration and volume trends," DB analyst Debbie
Jones writes
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)