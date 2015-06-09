US STOCKS-Tech propels Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Indian shares can bounce back after MSCI review if China shares are not included, some fund managers say
** India has already priced in inclusion of China's A shares in MSCI Emerging Market Index, Ridham Desai, strategist & head of India equity research at Morgan Stanley says
** Credit Suisse says it does not believe MSCI will implement A-Share inclusion to overlap with other China methodology changes due at November 2015 and May 2016 reviews
** India's NSE index is down nearly 12 pct from its record high hit in March
** Shanghai SE Composite Index is up 58 pct YTD vs a 3.8 pct fall in terms of USD in India's NSE
** MSCI will announce its review results later in the day
** FTSE in May took cautious steps to include China-listed shares in benchmark (Reuters Messaging:; Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.27 pct; Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)