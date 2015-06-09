** Indian shares can bounce back after MSCI review if China shares are not included, some fund managers say

** India has already priced in inclusion of China's A shares in MSCI Emerging Market Index, Ridham Desai, strategist & head of India equity research at Morgan Stanley says

** Credit Suisse says it does not believe MSCI will implement A-Share inclusion to overlap with other China methodology changes due at November 2015 and May 2016 reviews

** India's NSE index is down nearly 12 pct from its record high hit in March

** Shanghai SE Composite Index is up 58 pct YTD vs a 3.8 pct fall in terms of USD in India's NSE

** MSCI will announce its review results later in the day

** FTSE in May took cautious steps to include China-listed shares in benchmark