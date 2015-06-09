BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Gemdale Corp
* Says contract sales at 4.48 billion yuan ($722.03 million) in May
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KYQgPr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage: