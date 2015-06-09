BRIEF-Novra announces fourth quarter and FY 2016 financial results
* Novra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
June 9 Aisino Corp
* Says to issue 2.4 billion yuan ($386.80 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G9EwFu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Novra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements