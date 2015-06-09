BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on June 11 on Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IB54Di (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: