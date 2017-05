** Cinema operator Cineworld's shares down 2.6 pct after company announces surprise departure of CFO

** Cineworld said CFO Philip Bowcock is leaving the business to pursue other interests and that it was looking for a successor.

** "I think it will be taken negatively just because it's a little bit of a surprise," analyst Karl Burns of Panmure Gordon says.

