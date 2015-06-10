** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 7.68 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 16 traders

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 7.6851 pct in the previous auction

** The highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 7.73 pct, while the lowest was 7.64 pct

** RBI expected to set a cut-off yield of 7.74 pct on the 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 7.8265 pct at the previous auction

** The highest yield polled for the 364-day t-bill was 7.81 pct, while the lowest was 7.69 pct

** All traders polled expect the RBI to make full allotment at both the 91-day and 364-day t-bills auctions

** RBI is selling 150 bln rupees ($2.35 bln) of treasury bills, including 90 bln rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 bln rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 63.9100 rupee) (shaloo.shrivastava@thomsonreuters.com/ sarmista.sen@thomsonreuters.com)