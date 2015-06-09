BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.17 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 10
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B2XEpy ; bit.ly/1FGxPZf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2047 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: