June 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 10.438 pct

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Ratings AaaMoody's), AAA(S&P),

AAAFitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cents

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.175 billion Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS1014703851

