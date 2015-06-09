BRIEF-First NBC receives letter from Nasdaq regarding delisting
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 16, 2025
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.621
Yield 3.671 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) LBBW, CA-CIB, CITI, ING & JPM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English/German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS1246732249
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 1 The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.