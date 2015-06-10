BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** UBS cuts target for India's NSE index to 8,400 from 9,200
** Says expectations in terms of pace of growth recovery need a further reset downwards, leading to continued near-term consolidation
** Adds El Nino and monsoon forecasts are raising concerns for India's inflation
** Modi government's decision on minimum support prices for agricultural commodities, usually announced in June, keenly watched
** India downgrades monsoon forecast, stokes drought fears
** Private weather forecaster Skymet rejects official forecast of likely drought
** India's finance minister dismisses drought fears on weak monsoon forecast
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday