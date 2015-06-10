** UBS cuts target for India's NSE index to 8,400 from 9,200

** Says expectations in terms of pace of growth recovery need a further reset downwards, leading to continued near-term consolidation

** Adds El Nino and monsoon forecasts are raising concerns for India's inflation

** Modi government's decision on minimum support prices for agricultural commodities, usually announced in June, keenly watched

** India downgrades monsoon forecast, stokes drought fears

** Private weather forecaster Skymet rejects official forecast of likely drought

** India's finance minister dismisses drought fears on weak monsoon forecast