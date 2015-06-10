** Indian shares gain 1 pct after MSCI puts inclusion of China A-shares on hold

** India's NSE index heads towards breaking seven-day losing streak

** MSCI puts decision to include China 'A' shares in index on hold

** Stocks had already priced in 'A' share inclusion in MSCI EM index

