BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Indian shares gain 1 pct after MSCI puts inclusion of China A-shares on hold
** India's NSE index heads towards breaking seven-day losing streak
** MSCI puts decision to include China 'A' shares in index on hold
** Stocks had already priced in 'A' share inclusion in MSCI EM index
India's NSE is down nearly 12 pct from its record high hit in March
