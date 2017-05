June 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says May sales T$70.16 billion ($2.26 billion) (April T$75.33 billion, May 2014 T$60.79 billion)

* Says May sales +15.4 percent on year

* Says January-May sales +35.7 percent on year to T$367.52 billion Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.9820 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Michael Gold)