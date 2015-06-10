** Asia Pacific markets have not discounted Fed tightening yet, Credit Suisse says

** MSCI Asia Ex Japan Index has fallen 14 to 25 pct during previous tightening episodes - Credit Suisse

** The index has fallen 7.4 pct so far from its highs in April

** Says May U.S. nonfarm payrolls puts Fed tightening back on agenda

** Suggests buying the dips as Fed tightening is likely to be gradual and given policy divergence in most of Asia

** The bias is still to ease in most of Asia ex Japan

** India, Korea, China have cut interest rates since the start of the 2015

** MSCI Asia ex-Japan's price-to-book is at about 1.6x, just 7 pct above the low of around 1.5x seen during Fed tapering-Thomson Reuters Eikon data (bit.ly/1TamDNP) (Reuters Messaging:; Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)