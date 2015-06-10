BRIEF-Menderes Tekstil Q1 net profit down at 3.8 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.06 MILLION) VERSUS 9.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
June 10 Beijing Shunxin Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 124.47 million shares to end, shares to begin trading on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L0YF5c
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.8 MILLION LIRA ($1.06 MILLION) VERSUS 9.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 822 MILLION VERSUS EUR 731 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)