BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Shares in Kaveri Seed Co Ltd slump 5.1 pct
** Maharashtra state govt notifies companies will have to sell BT cotton-II seeds at 830 rupees a packet versus 930 rupees earlier
** Govt move may hurt FY16 earnings by up to 4 pct - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday