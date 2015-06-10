** Shares in Kaveri Seed Co Ltd slump 5.1 pct

** Maharashtra state govt notifies companies will have to sell BT cotton-II seeds at 830 rupees a packet versus 930 rupees earlier

(bit.ly/1FIxRjm)

** Govt move may hurt FY16 earnings by up to 4 pct - Analysts (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)