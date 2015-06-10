June 10 Tangel Publishing Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Emerald Education for at least 315 million yuan ($50.76 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 11

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KoUuil; bit.ly/1B5PBZ7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)