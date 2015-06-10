** India's domestic equity mutual funds are on an unbroken 13-month streak of inflows, according to Deutsche Bank research, the longest since at least 2002 ** Cumulative inflows over that period, estimated at nearly $15 bln, are almost equal to net flows in nominal terms over the past 12 years, DB says ** Rush back into stocks highlights revival in interest in the domestic equity market, a trend seen in major markets across Asia ** Domestic demand has also offset, partly, the recent selling by foreign investors who have pared back large overweights on India relative to other EM/Asian markets ** India's NSE index has fallen nearly 12 pct since record high in March as foreign investors as slow progress and reforms and worries over retrospective taxes spurred net foreign outflows in May ** Slowing Foreign Portfolio Flows Month Flows Jan. 129.19 Feb. 114.76 March 120.78 April 117.21 May -57.68 June so far -2.38 Source: NSDL ** Broader trend of transition from physical to financial assets underway, Deutsche Bank says ** Adds financial sector should be key beneficiary ** Higher real rates also suggest there is more room to cut interest rates in future and support the transition to equities ** DB's top financials picks include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India ($1 = 63.8350 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)