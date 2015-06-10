June 10 Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder in deal to sell its entire 18.25 percent stake totalling 93 million shares at 8.67 yuan per share to two parties

* Says trading of shares to halt from June 11 pending announcement from new shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GybVNy; bit.ly/1e2LuTU

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)