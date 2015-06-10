BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
(Correction to change Mid Swap from Plus 23bp to minus 23bp)
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 milllion euro
Maturity Date September 13, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.191
Reoffer yield 0.967 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.5bp
Over the 1.0 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, LBBW, Nord/Lb & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1247736793
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.