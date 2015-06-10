(Correction to change Mid Swap from Plus 23bp to minus 23bp)

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 milllion euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.191

Reoffer yield 0.967 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 4.5bp

Over the 1.0 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, LBBW, Nord/Lb & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1247736793

