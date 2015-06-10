BRIEF-Mannai to acquire additional stake in Gfi Informatique
* PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY MANNAI CORPORATION OF ADDITIONAL STAKE OF C. 29% IN 2017 AND C. 15% IN 2018 IN GFI INFORMATIQUE FROM APAX PARTNERS, ALTAMIR AND BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN
June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS1247516088
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.