BANGALORE, June 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STA PLE)------ ---------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35600 35600 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 24900 24900 ICS-103(23mm) 28400 28400 ICS-104(24mm) 30100 30100 ICS-202(26mm) 35500 36100 ICS-105(26mm) 30500 30500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31900 31900 ICS-105(27mm) 35700 36300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31600 31600 ICS-105MMA(27) 32800 32800 ICS-105PHR(28) 36400 37000 ICS-105(28mm) 34200 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34300 34200 ICS-105(29mm) 35000 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34900 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 35600 35500 ICS-105(31mm) 36300 36200 ICS-106(32mm) 37100 37000 ICS-107(34mm) 45200 45200