** National Aluminium Co Ltd gains 9.3 pct

** Top gainer on BSE 'A' group stocks

** Credit Suisse starts coverage with an "outperfrom" rating, and a target price of 57 rupees

** Says Nalco is amongst the low cost alumina producers globally

** Adds in a sector globally beset with debt, company stands out as net cash

** Stock has 10 buy, 4 hold and 5 sell ratings, according to Thomson Reuters

** Shares technically oversold; trading near lower Bollinger band and with 14-day RSI of 27