** Small cap stock Surana Solar slumps 19.9 pct to its daily lower limit on NSE

** Stock adds to Wednesday's 13.5 percent fall

** Widely followed investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala denies exchange data showing he had bought the stock

** Jhunjhunwala has a large following among small investors in India and news of his purchases, or sale, can impact the fortune of shares (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)