** Power utility company CESC Ltd rises as much as 1.6 pct to over 1-week high

** Barclays starts coverage with an "overweight" rating, and a target of 629 rupees

** Says current valuations have discounted the coal block deallocation in Sept 2014

** Stock trading at 11 times of 1-year forward earnings - Thomson Reuters

** Stock is down 23 pct since the start of September

** Stock has 15 buy, 4 hold and 4 sell ratings - Thomson Reuters (Reuters Messaging: Abhishek.Vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)