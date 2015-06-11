(Adds context, share price)
June 11 Petrofac Ltd said it won an
about $900 million contract from state-controlled Petroleum
Development Oman (PDO) to provide services at a field south west
of Muscat.
The company said it would provide engineering and
procurement services at PDO's Yibal Khuff project under the
four-year contract.
Oil and gas majors, hit by a oil price rout, have slashed
capital spending and are holding back on new projects, hurting
the prospects of services companies.
However, national oil companies (NOCs) in the Middle East
and North Africa show no signs of cutting investment, a boost
for companies including Petrofac, which has a large exposure in
the Middle East.
PDO, Oman's top oil and gas producer, is 60 percent owned by
the government, 34 percent by Royal Dutch Shell, 4
percent by Total and 2 percent by Portugal's Partex,
according to its website.
Petrofac's shares were up 1.6 percent at 910.5 pence at 0707
GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)