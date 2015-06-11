BRIEF-Trade Desk Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda of $78 million, revised from $72 million
June 11 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from June 12 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JM1YLC
