BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 Youngor Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 880.2 million yuan ($141.86 million) in Ningbo city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dyloHz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2049 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.