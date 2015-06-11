BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports first quarter financial results and recent development progress
June 11 Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from June 12 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1e4YeJM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports first quarter financial results and recent development progress
* Roka Bioscience reports first quarter 2017 financial results