Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 11 Guangdong Baolihua New Energy Stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 600 million yuan ($96.67 million) to set up private bank with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JHnqTw
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage: