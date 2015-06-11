Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
June 11 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co Ltd
* Says to acquire an investment firm for 2.2 billion yuan ($354.47 million) via share issue
* Says to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field project, boost working capital
* Says shares to resume trading on June 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KsbtjL; bit.ly/1KYDz45
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Orin Hirschman reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Vuzix Corp as on May 10, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pCQGTy) Further company coverage: