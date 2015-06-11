BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment & Shawn "Jay Z" Carter sign exclusive touring partnership
* Shawn "Jay Z" Carter and Live Nation announced an exclusive touring partnership
June 11 Hunan Tv & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($209.46 million)in four firms ranging from new media to advertising
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IJ1xTE; bit.ly/1e5jP4z; bit.ly/1GAdvi2; bit.ly/1MLaIBE; bit.ly/1IwOzpg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shawn "Jay Z" Carter and Live Nation announced an exclusive touring partnership
May 11 Privately held U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings Inc said on Thursday it raised new debt and closed a deal to buy the remaining stake of premium U.S. channel Epix.