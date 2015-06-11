June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 116.06
Reoffer price 116.06
Yield 1.21 pct
Payment Date June 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000HLB09S8
