June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bnz International Funding Limited
(London Branch)
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date June 24, 2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.224
Reoffer price 99.224
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 24, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Swiss franc
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0282019014
Permanent ISIN CH0282018990
