BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Castellum AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 04, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 82bp
Payment Date June 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 550 million Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0007184106
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.