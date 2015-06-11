(Corrects to show comparison is with same period of 2014, not
all of 2014)
June 11 Synthetic marijuana killed three times
more people in the first five months of 2015 than in the same
period of 2014, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
With catchy "brand" names such as Spice, Sexy Monkey, Black
Mamba, K2, No More Mr. Nice Guy, Twilight and hundreds of
others, synthetic marijuana is not the same as naturally grown
cannabis.
These addictive designer drugs, which are easily available
and often sold at small retail outlets and via the Internet as
herbal products, consist of psychoactive chemicals or a mixture
of chemicals that are sprayed on to plant material and then
smoked or ingested to produce a "high".
Although the dangers are widely publicized, synthetic
marijuana is gaining in popularity, particularly among teenagers
and young adults, the CDC said.
The Obama Administration's "Synthetic Drug Abuse Prevention
Act" signed in 2012 specifically prohibits the sale or
possession of some of these synthetic cannabinoids, but makers
are adept at tweaking chemical compositions to circumvent laws.
Between January and May 2015, 48 U.S. poison centers
reported 15 deaths associated with synthetic cannabinoid use,
compared with just five in 2014, the CDC said in its report.
The agency also reported a 229 percent spike in related
calls to U.S. poison centers between January and May, compared
with the same period of 2014.
The most common side-effects of the drugs include agitation,
rapid heart beat, drowsiness, lethargy, vomiting, and confusion.
Plant material laced with synthetic cannabinoids was first
reported in the United States in December 2008, when a shipment
of "Spice" was seized and analyzed by U.S. Customs and Border
Protection officials in Dayton, Ohio, according to the Office of
National Drug Control Policy.
Data from the American Association of Poison Control Centers
shows that the number of closed cases related to people exposed
to these drugs stood at 3,822 through June 10, already above the
2014 total of 3,682. (bit.ly/1GAtLQ8)
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)