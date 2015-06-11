June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price 99.874

Reoffer price 99.874

Yield 7.375 pct

Spread 695.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 year Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 18, 2015

Lead Manager(s) DB, UBS, BAML, CS, Davy & MS

Ratings B2 (Moody's) & B- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

