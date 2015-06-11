BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.375 pct
Issue price 99.874
Reoffer price 99.874
Yield 7.375 pct
Spread 695.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5 year Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 18, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DB, UBS, BAML, CS, Davy & MS
Ratings B2 (Moody's) & B- (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
