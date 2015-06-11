BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.