Mexico cenbank sells $200 mln in auction to renew forex hedges
MEXICO CITY, May 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold all of $200 million on offer in an auction of forex hedges that expire in 62 days.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here You can read Morning News Call -- India via TOPNEWS India Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
- type IN/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/IN/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user You can read Morning News Call -- US via TOPNEWS U.S. Companies page. If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here
For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For an index of our newsletters click on
MEXICO CITY, May 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold all of $200 million on offer in an auction of forex hedges that expire in 62 days.
OTTAWA, May 5 Canadian jobs growth disappointed in April as the economy created fewer jobs than expected, while the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since the global financial crisis amid a drop in the number of young people looking for work.