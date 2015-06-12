** Bearish patterns on India's NSE index increasing probabilities of declines till 7,200 level

** Bearish head-and-shoulder and cross of 50 DMA from above of 200 DMA worries investors (bit.ly/1KJhqc1)

** The 50-share index broke its psychologically important 8,000 level on Thursday for the first time since Oct.21

** FIIs remain sellers amid worries a likely weak monsoon may delay key reforms and further rate cuts

** The broader index is down nearly 13 percent from its record high hit in March (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)