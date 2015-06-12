** AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd falls as much as 5.7 pct, after gaining 26.7 pct in the last three sessions till Thursday

** Investors outpoint gains were due to increasing focus of the parent in listed unit vs 100 pct unlisted subsidiary

** Recent launches and distribution deals have happened via AstraZeneca's listed unit only

** AstraZeneca launched treatment for diabetes in India on Thursday

** Company entered into distribution deal with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr.Reddy's Labs