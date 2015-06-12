BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd falls as much as 5.7 pct, after gaining 26.7 pct in the last three sessions till Thursday
** Investors outpoint gains were due to increasing focus of the parent in listed unit vs 100 pct unlisted subsidiary
** Recent launches and distribution deals have happened via AstraZeneca's listed unit only
** AstraZeneca launched treatment for diabetes in India on Thursday
** Company entered into distribution deal with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr.Reddy's Labs (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain