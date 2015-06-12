(Adds company forecast) Jun 12 (Reuters)- 3-D Matrix Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Apr 30, 2015 Apr 30, 2014 Apr 30, 2016

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 99 mln 107 mln 783 mln - 2.88

(-6.9 pct) (+234.7 pct) (+685.7 - pct) Operating loss 1.90 loss 1.52 loss 2.00 - 24 mln Recurring loss 1.80 loss 1.52 loss 2.00 - 16 mln Net loss 1.99 loss 1.53 loss 2.01 - 11 mln EPS loss 94.89 yen loss 77.77 yen loss 93.54 yen - 0.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NIL NOTE - 3-D Matrix Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.