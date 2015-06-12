BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Mastek falls 65.8 pct, its worst single-day decline
** Stock slumps to lowest since Dec. 2013
** Stock goes ex of unit Majesco which holds insurance business - exchange data
** Majesco to list shares on NYSE
** Listed entity holds the services business
** Shareholders of Mastek to get equal shares in Majesco
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain