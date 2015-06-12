** Mastek falls 65.8 pct, its worst single-day decline

** Stock slumps to lowest since Dec. 2013

** Stock goes ex of unit Majesco which holds insurance business - exchange data

** Majesco to list shares on NYSE

** Listed entity holds the services business

** Shareholders of Mastek to get equal shares in Majesco