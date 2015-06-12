BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
Jun 12 (Reuters) Kenedix Office Investment FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 14.13 12.93 13.05
(+9.3 pct ) (+18.7 pct ) (-7.6 pct ) Operating 6.54 5.03 5.55
(+30.0 pct ) (+17.4 pct ) (-15.1 pct ) Recurring 5.11 3.57 4.17
(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) Net 5.11 3.57 4.17
(+43.2 pct ) (+23.7 pct ) (-18.4 pct ) EPS 12,859 yen 10,149 yen 10,301 yen Div 11,363 yen 10,060 yen 10,300 yen
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5