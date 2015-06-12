BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
Jun 12 (Reuters) Starts Proceed Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Apr 30, 2015 ended Oct 31, 2014 to Oct 31, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.24 1.92 2.23 2.25
(+16.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.7 pct ) Operating 947 mln 793 mln 918 mln 919 mln
(+19.5 pct ) (-2.8 pct ) (-3.1 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) Recurring 728 mln 585 mln 700 mln 702 mln
(+24.5 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) Net 726 mln 584 mln 698 mln 700 mln
(+24.4 pct ) (-4.0 pct ) (-3.8 pct ) (+0.2 pct ) EPS 4,193 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen Div 4,182 yen 4,028 yen 4,020 yen 4,030 yen
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.