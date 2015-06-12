** Diamond miner Petra forecasts FY revenue below consensus, putting shares at levels last seen early February & leaving them poised for biggest one-day drop in 2 mths (when it last warned on FY)

** Co expects FY revenue of $430 mln vs market consensus of $422 mln (according to three analysts) & a nearly 9 pct fall on $471.8 mln posted last yr

** Follows April warning that FY results would be below market consensus due to variability in grade and production mix

** "News highlights the near term challenges as the company mines from old and exhausted infrastructure and faces diluted ore problems. The impact to EPS is around 3.7 c/shr," Investec analysts write in a note

** Stock down c.10 pct, top FTSE 250 faller; nearly 600,000 shares traded, more than half daily avg of 1.08 mln shares

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen 10 pct YTD compared with a 3.7 pct decline in the FTSE-350 Mining index

