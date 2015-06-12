BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Gemdale Corp
* Says board approves to issue up to 6 billion yuan ($966.48 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I8qHp5
($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5