BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
June 12 Hubei Fuxing Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says property unit plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.62 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tg062c
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Ford Motor Credit Company LLC files for floating rate demand notes of up to $10.0 billion
* Resolves to suspend trading of MNI SA, Lark.pl SA , Hawe SA, Graviton Capital SA, Budopol Wroclaw SA w upadlosci ukladowej, B3System SA and BACD SA w upadlosci ukladowej, shares as of May 5 till June 5