June 12 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 18 billion yuan ($2.90 billion) in private placement of shares to boost securities unit's capital, working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on June 15

($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi)