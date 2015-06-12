CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
June 12 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire semiconductor testing and related assets in Xcerra for up to $23 million
* Says trading of shares to resume on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1INqEES
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.